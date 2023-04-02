UrduPoint.com

INU Peshawar Set To Become First Green University Of Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2023 | 03:30 PM

INU Peshawar set to become first Green University of Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Iqra National University is set to become the first-ever Green University in Pakistan as the management has decided to transfer it to solar energy.

According to Obaid Ur Rahman, the Chancellor of Iqra National University, it has been decided to make the university the first Green University in Pakistan.

INU will be shifted to solar energy and an effort will be made to complete this process this year.

Yasir Khursheed, Director of Administration, at Iqra National University, said that installing a solar energy system will cost approximately 90 million rupees, currently, the monthly electricity bill of the university is more than Rs. 2 million.

According to Yasir Khursheed, in phase one, a solar panel system of 300 KVA will be installed on the rooftop of the University, while in the second phase, solar panels will be installed in the car parking.

