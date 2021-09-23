Inundation of Karachi with a few minutes downpour exposed inability of PPP: Haleem Adil

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, Thursday, expressed concerns over post rain situation in Karachi and said that downpour of a few minutes has disrupted life in the metropolis.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, in a statement, said that Karachi, where most of the areas have been inundated by sewerage water and people stuck up in traffic, needed the formula of PPP's Einstein.

Haleem Adil Sheikh suggested administrator Karachi to confess his inability to handle the situation and seek assistance from the Federal government.

He said that the provincial government had to clear over 500 drain channels of the city which they failed to do. On the other hand, the federal government had accomplished its task to ensure relief to people and cleared three major nullahs of the metropolis, he stated.

The rejected administrator who was trying to become a hero perhaps required funds by Bahria town and cameras to visit the rain affected areas of the city and initiate relief measures, He said.

In a separate statement Haleem Adil Sheikh condemned incident of gang rape of a minor child in Bhan Saeedabad, home town of Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah.

The opposition leader appealed the Chief Justice to take notice of the inhuman incident.

The child was molested three days ago but police, instead of bringing the culprits to justice, was trying to save them as they were reportedly being supported by the CM House, Haleem Adil alleged.