UrduPoint.com

Inundation Of Karachi With A Few Minutes Downpour Exposed Inability Of PPP: Haleem Adil

Sumaira FH 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 06:20 PM

Inundation of Karachi with a few minutes downpour exposed inability of PPP: Haleem Adil

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, Thursday, expressed concerns over post rain situation in Karachi and said that downpour of a few minutes has disrupted life in the metropolis.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, in a statement, said that Karachi, where most of the areas have been inundated by sewerage water and people stuck up in traffic, needed the formula of PPP's Einstein.

Haleem Adil Sheikh suggested administrator Karachi to confess his inability to handle the situation and seek assistance from the Federal government.

He said that the provincial government had to clear over 500 drain channels of the city which they failed to do. On the other hand, the federal government had accomplished its task to ensure relief to people and cleared three major nullahs of the metropolis, he stated.

The rejected administrator who was trying to become a hero perhaps required funds by Bahria town and cameras to visit the rain affected areas of the city and initiate relief measures, He said.

In a separate statement Haleem Adil Sheikh condemned incident of gang rape of a minor child in Bhan Saeedabad, home town of Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah.

The opposition leader appealed the Chief Justice to take notice of the inhuman incident.

The child was molested three days ago but police, instead of bringing the culprits to justice, was trying to save them as they were reportedly being supported by the CM House, Haleem Adil alleged.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Chief Justice Chief Minister Police Water Visit Traffic Saeedabad Murad Ali Shah Post From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

5 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

9 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

9 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.