'Invest in our Planet' lecture at PGMI Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Ameer-ud-Din Medical College/ Post-graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has urged medical students to fulfill their professional and social responsibilities and play their role in protection of earth.

Delivering a lecture on the topic of 'Invest in our Planet' here on Monday, he said that it is need of the hour to highlight and raise awareness about environmental health in human life so that the trend of tree planting could be promoted among people to save lands from becoming barren.

Similarly toxic gases in the air, traffic pressure and its pollution should also be controlled to save people from diseases by controlling smog as well.

He said that one of the key steps which should be taken for sustainability was reducing use of plastic products.

He said that in order to maintain ecological balance, we must make individual and collective efforts. He said that in order to protect the earth, everyone will have to take part in tree plantation and protect them afterwards also.

Prof. Al-freed said that the natural beauty of recreational places is being damaged badly due to blasting of hills for recreational purpose and construction of hotels/ resorts in hilly areas.

He said that it is necessary for the agencies concerned to plan new construction and development while keeping in view the environment and make the planning part of strategy.