UrduPoint.com

'Invest In Our Planet' Lecture At PGMI Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2022 | 06:15 PM

'Invest in our Planet' lecture at PGMI Lahore

Ameer-ud-Din Medical College/ Post-graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has urged medical students to fulfill their professional and social responsibilities and play their role in protection of earth

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Ameer-ud-Din Medical College/ Post-graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has urged medical students to fulfill their professional and social responsibilities and play their role in protection of earth.

Delivering a lecture on the topic of 'Invest in our Planet' here on Monday, he said that it is need of the hour to highlight and raise awareness about environmental health in human life so that the trend of tree planting could be promoted among people to save lands from becoming barren.

Similarly toxic gases in the air, traffic pressure and its pollution should also be controlled to save people from diseases by controlling smog as well.

He said that one of the key steps which should be taken for sustainability was reducing use of plastic products.

He said that in order to maintain ecological balance, we must make individual and collective efforts. He said that in order to protect the earth, everyone will have to take part in tree plantation and protect them afterwards also.

Prof. Al-freed said that the natural beauty of recreational places is being damaged badly due to blasting of hills for recreational purpose and construction of hotels/ resorts in hilly areas.

He said that it is necessary for the agencies concerned to plan new construction and development while keeping in view the environment and make the planning part of strategy.

Related Topics

Traffic From

Recent Stories

Samsung Electronics Hosts 2022 Media Forum Showcas ..

Samsung Electronics Hosts 2022 Media Forum Showcasing Latest Innovations in Neo ..

18 minutes ago
 Another 45,000 flee Ukraine war

Another 45,000 flee Ukraine war

1 second ago
 Three more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RW ..

Three more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RWP

3 seconds ago
 Iran's Foreign Ministry Calls 5th Round of Talks W ..

Iran's Foreign Ministry Calls 5th Round of Talks With Saudi Arabia Positive

2 minutes ago
 Germany's Ifo Business Climate Index Rises to 91.8 ..

Germany's Ifo Business Climate Index Rises to 91.8 Points After Sharp Decline

2 minutes ago
 US State Dept. Approves $165Mln Sale of Ammunition ..

US State Dept. Approves $165Mln Sale of Ammunition to Ukraine - Pentagon

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.