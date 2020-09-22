UrduPoint.com
Investigation Against State Land Occupation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 12:19 PM

Investigation against state land occupation

Anti-corruption department started investigation against two patwaris among 46 illegal occupants involved in occupation of state land as much as 755 kanal worth millions of rupees, sources privy to proceeding revealed Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Anti-corruption department started investigation against two patwaris among 46 illegal occupants involved in occupation of state land as much as 755 kanal worth millions of rupees, sources privy to proceeding revealed Tuesday.

Departmental sources said 309 kanal lands was owned by Federal government, while 446 belonged to provincial government located at Daera Din Panah. Occupation was held in connivance with officials of local revenue department, added the sources.

