Investigation Board Hear Complaints Against IOs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2023 | 09:51 PM

South Punjab Police's Change of Investigation Board (CIB) met here Monday with DIG Establishment and Administration Munir Ahmed Zia Rao in the chair and decided several complaints filed by complainants against investigating officers (IOs)

DIG Zia said that provision of justice would be ensured and all cases would be decided on merit.

Presiding over the third meeting of Change Investigation Board here on Monday, the DIG said that Investigation of all appeals would be resolved on merit to ensure justice to masses.

He said that positive solution of public issues and welfare of police officials was being ensured in South Punjab as per directives of the Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Maqsood-Ul-Hassan.

He maintained that various steps were underway to provide justice to masses at police station level.

During the board meeting, nine appeals of Multan range, three from Dera Ghazi Khan and 22 from Bahawalpur range were discussed and resolved.

AIG Investigation Rabnawaz Tullah, SP Legal Hakim Naul and other officers were present in the meeting.

