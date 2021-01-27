Investigation in-charges appointed at all police stations of federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police (Operation) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar Wednesday appointed investigation in-charges at all police stations of the Federal capital.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, he has appointed the well-reputed investigation officers of Homicide Unit.

The purpose of these appointments is to ensure speedy investigation of cases, immediate submission of complete challans into courts after thorough probe and provide justice to people at their door steps.

The senior superintendent of police (Investigation) will himself monitor all investigation related affairs and to bring improvement in them.

The DIG (Operation) said this step would ensure quality investigation into cases and provide timely relief to people. He said all possible efforts would be made to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.