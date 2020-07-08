Investigation into JIT report to provide a lot of evidence: Ali Haider Zaidi

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday said that a little investigation into the Joint Investigation Team's (JIT) report on Lyari Gang war leader Uzair Baloch would provide a lot of evidence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday said that a little investigation into the Joint Investigation Team's (JIT) report on Lyari Gang war leader Uzair Baloch would provide a lot of evidence.

In a series of tweets, the minister said that in April 2016, Qadir Patel made startling revelations to the Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) as was reported in section of press", adding that "during investigations, he admitted to be in close contact with Uzair Baloch and to illegal occupation of land on behalf of top PPP officials".

He said that "it's open season for liars and I'm on a hunt".

Sharing a video, he said that Nabil Gabool had also verified in live show on July 31, 2016 that Sindh police refused to sign Uzair Baloch JIT report.

The minister said that the officially released JIT report of Nisar Morai had only been signed by 5 out of 6 members on each page, but only 4 out of 6 on the last page.

He said that Uzair Baloch JIT had 4 signatures out 6 members. "It also clearly states on page 2 that's its in 2 parts, but PPP wants to create doubt on its authenticity". He said that was the reason, he once again appeal the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take Suo Mutto notice.