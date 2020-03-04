UrduPoint.com
Investigation Into Keamari Gas-leak Incident Underway

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 09:36 PM

Investigation into the incident of Keamari gas leakage was underway by the enquiry committee headed by the Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Investigation into the incident of Keamari gas leakage was underway by the enquiry committee headed by the Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani.

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani visited the Port Qasim Authority on Wednesday in connection with the enquiry being carried out to find out the causes and reason of the gas leak.

He held a meeting with the officials of the Authority and inspected the ship 'HERCULES' anchored at the port.

Director General Cargo Operation Rizwan Ghori, Assistant Commissioner Bin Qasim Minshad Shahani and other officials of Port Qasim Authority and district administration district Malir accompanied the Commissioner on the occasion.

DG Cargo Port Qasim Authority briefed the Commissioner about the work of unloading of soybean being carried out. He told the commissioner that the ship was anchored on March 2 at the port and the unloading was being carried with the help of covered machines. Unloading work is expected to be finished within next three days, he added.

DG Cargo Operation also told the Commissioner that no any complain of leakage of gas and illnesses have since been received.

