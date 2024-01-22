Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 22nd, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has said action will be taken against those involved in the recent malicious campaign against Supreme Court judges in accordance with the law and constitution.

Addressing a news conference along with PTA and FIA officials in Islamabad today, he said the interior ministry notified a joint investigation team on the 16th of this month to investigate into the matter.

He said the FIA, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and other relevant departments are continuing their investigation and several hundred social media accounts are being monitored.

The Information Minister warned the elements both within and outside the country to refrain from such activities.

In his remarks, Director General PTA Ahmad Shamim Pirzada said that they have the authority to block and remove the content.

Director Operations FIA, Waqar Uddin Syed stated they are fully alert, and immediate action will be ensured against those involved in the malicious campaign against the state and its institutions. He said we are in the process of identifying the social media accounts behind the recent campaign against the Supreme Court judges. He said nobody will be allowed to undermine the confidence of the people in state institutions.