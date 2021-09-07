UrduPoint.com

Investigation Into Tax Evasion Starts In London Against Sharif Family: Gill

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 03:13 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday revealed that investigation into tax evasion against Sharif family has been started in London

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday revealed that investigation into tax evasion against Sharif family has been started in London.

In a tweet, he said it was mandatory to pay 45 per cent tax in London under British rules. However, Sharif family was paying only 20 per cent tax in London, he added.

He said following in the footsteps of their father, the children also evaded 25 per cent tax worth 6 million pound.

They (Sharif family) also concealed revenue from Hill Metals for tax evasion, he said.

Gill said money was sought from Pakistan in order to avoid taxes. Those who laundered money from Pakistan in the name of their servants, transferred money to London as showing their expenditure not income, he added. Money was sought from Pakistan for tax-evasion in London. It seemed that the Sharif's family habitually involved in tax evasion, he said.

