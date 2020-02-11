UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Investigation Into Women Related Cases Should Be Ensured By Female IO: Supreme Court (SC)

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 05:34 PM

Investigation into women related cases should be ensured by female IO: Supreme Court (SC)

Supreme Court (SC) while expressing displeasure over appointment of male investigation officer in case pertaining to woman has ordered that investigation into women related cases by a female IO should be ensured

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th February, 2020) Supreme Court (SC) while expressing displeasure over appointment of male investigation officer in case pertaining to woman has ordered that investigation into women related cases by a female IO should be ensured .The court directed IG Punjab to display the SOP in all police stations and provide its urdu translation to all SHOs.Justice Qazi Faez Isa reprimanded SP for calling IG as IG Sahb remarking there is no IG Sahb and IG is only IG.He remarked we got independence in 1947 and police is still in colonial era.

IG is not called IG Sahb any where in the world. Police should change its mindset and come out of state of slavery.The court expressed resentment over appointment of male investigation officer in a female case.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked only female investigation officers can investigate cases pertaining to females.The counsel said that investigation into an alleged kidnapping and raping case pertaining to woman at Gujranwala was got done by a male investigation officer.

When the court raised question on investigation by a male IO then SP issued show cause to male investigation officer.The court raised question on issuing of show cause notice by SP.The court remarked can SP issue show cause notice to his subordinate to whom he appoints.The law officer said SP can not issue show cause notice.

We will withdraw show cause notice.The court ordered to take action against the SHO of respective police station for nominating male IO.The court later disposed of the petition.

Related Topics

World Police Kidnapping Punjab Police Station Male Gujranwala Independence Women All Court

Recent Stories

Marriyum Aurangzeb terms govt’s subsidy package ..

29 minutes ago

Maulana Fazl be tried under Article for doing cons ..

36 minutes ago

Kohli seethes as India let Black Caps sweep ODI se ..

14 minutes ago

Experienced Pumas prop Pieretto signs for Glasgow

14 minutes ago

Founder of S.Africa's Ladysmith Black Mambazo dies ..

14 minutes ago

Teenage girl commits suicide in Multan

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.