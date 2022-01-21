UrduPoint.com

Investigation Of Anarkali Explosion Underway: Khawar

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2022 | 03:22 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar has said it is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to make country free of all types of terrorism.

According to official sources on Friday, he said that the country would be made citadel of peace as there was no room for terrorism.

He said that the investigation of Anarkali blast was ongoing and culprits could not go escort free.

Hasaan Khawar said the country's economy had made a growth of 5.3 per cent which was a sign of better future.

He said: "Difficult time is over and now the country's good time has started."A group of political orphans had no existence and added that the Sharif family had confined toLondon, Raiwind and press conferences only.

