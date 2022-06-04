Investigation of fire at Children Hospital to be conducted: secretary health

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan, during his visit to the Children Hospital on Saturday, said a thorough investigation of the fire incident would be conducted.

He said the Rescue 1122 officials gave a detailed briefing regarding the cooling process to control the fire that broke out in the outdoor at the third floor.

He said the authorities were evaluating the estimate of medical equipments and medicines burnt in the fire, adding that a complete report would be presented to Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.

Additional Secretaries Technical Dr Asim Altaf, Dr Hafiz Shahid Latif and rescue officialswere also present on the occasion.