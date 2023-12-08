Investigation of M-6 embezzlement case successfully concluded: DG NAB

Director General National Accountability Bureau Karachi, Javed Akbar Riaz, Friday stated that NAB has successfully concluded investigation of M-6 embezzlement case while making cash recovery of Rs. 1.286 billion

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Director General National Accountability Bureau Karachi, Javed Akbar Riaz, Friday stated that NAB has successfully concluded investigation of M-6 embezzlement case while making cash recovery of Rs. 1.286 billions.

He was addressing a seminar titled “Promoting Integrity, Transparency and Accountability” on the eve of International Anti-Corruption Day.

Governor Sindh, Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori, Deputy Chairman NAB Sohail Nasir, Inspector General of Police Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja, Former Federal Law Minster Barrister Shahida Jamil, Head of Saylani Welfare Trust Moulana Bashir Farooq Qadri, notables from various walks of life and relevant officers attended the seminar, said a statement issued here.

The DG NAB Karachi said that an investigation against Adnan Rasheed, Ex-DC Matiari, Muhammad Tashfeen Alam, Ex-DC Naushehro Feroze, Management of Sindh Bank and others regarding embezzlement of Government funds received from NHA for land acquisition for Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway (M6) Project has been concluded successfully.

“During the course of investigation, NAB Karachi achieved a rare feat of making cash recovery to the tune of whooping Rs. 1.286 Billions which is the largest cash recovery in the history of NAB,” he added.

Moreover, two accused persons namely Ashique Hussain Kaleri and Ikhlaque Hussain Shah, opted for Plea Bargain worth Rs. 1.301 Billion (including cash recovery of Rs. 878.118 Millions), he informed, adding that despite recent amendments in NAO 1999, reference had been filed before Accountability Court Hyderabad with the total liability of Rs. 4.7 billions.

The DG expressed satisfaction that looted money of the public was recovered from the delinquent individuals and the cheque of Rs. 658.588 million and 14 properties (which include plots and houses as well as luxurious vehicles) worth approximately Rs. 380 million were handed over to National Highway Authority while another cheque of Rs. 4.657 million was handed over to Bank Islami Pakistan Limited, he said.

NAB being an apex Anti-Corruption Organization has been given the responsibility of eradication of corruption through a holistic approach of Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement, Riaz highlighted adding that it has created a potent deterrence against corruption.

Moreover, he further said that to enhance the bond of trust between NAB and general public, NAB Karachi conducts open public hearing on last Thursday of every month under the directions of Chairman NAB wherein, DG personally meets complainants to listen to their problems.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori lauded NAB’s efforts in recovery of looted money from the culprits and returning it back to government and affected people.

Deputy Chairman NAB appreciated the performance of NAB Karachi and acknowledged performance of the officers involved in prompt conclusion of Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway M-6 case. He also announced cash rewards for 5 officers who concluded the investigation on fast pace as well as recovered the largest recovery in the history of the region.

He further pressed on the fact that increasing number of complaints show an overwhelming response of general public that alone was a testimony that masses trust NAB.

Barrister Shahida Jamil, Riffat Mukhtar Raja and Moulana Bashir Farooq Qadri also spoke on the occasion and appreciated the efforts of NAB in curbing corruption.

At the occasion merit certificates were given to officers and officials of NAB Karachi in recognition of their best performance in the year 2023.

Certificates and cash prizes were also distributed among the winners of students' declamation contest on anti-corruption theme that was held in English, Urdu and Sindhi language throughout colleges of Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas Divisions.

The three winner students of declamation contests Alishba from Ibne-Rushd Govt. Girls Degree College, Mirpurkhas, Owais Ali Kazi from Kali Mori Govt. College Hyderabad and Sanober Zehra from Shah Abdul Latif College Mirpurkhas held in English, Urdu and Sindhi Languages respectively also delivered their speeches on the occasion.