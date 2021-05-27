UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Investigation Officers Asked To Ensure Arrest Of Murderers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 07:50 PM

Investigation officers asked to ensure arrest of murderers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) (Investigation) Islamabad, Atta ur Rehman has directed the investigation officers to ensure arrest of the murderers and accused involved in other heinous crimes at the earliest.

He was chairing a meeting to review progress in investigation of the murder cases and other heinous crimes at the SP (City) office here. The meeting was called on the directions of IG Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar. The SDPOs of the City Zone, SHOs, investigation officers and the complainants were among those present in the meeting.

The meeting reviewed progress in the investigation of murder cases.

The investigation officers were directed to remove loopholes in the process and also arrest the accused. The officers asked the investigation officers to submit a report in this regard otherwise they will face action.

SSP said that the purpose of calling the complainants to the meeting was to address the loopholes in the investigation process and take them into confidence on the case. He said the IG has categorically directed the concerned to investigate the cases on merit and ensure transparency and fairness. He said no lethargic attitude would be tolerated in this regard.

Related Topics

Murder Islamabad Police Progress Merit Packaging Limited IG Islamabad

Recent Stories

Flydubai adds Sharm El Sheikh to its network

1 hour ago

NICs Applications for Startups open Nationwide

2 hours ago

Infinix NOTE 10 Pro most favored smartphone is now ..

2 hours ago

CPSR arranges webinar on Pak-Russia Relations pros ..

2 hours ago

Samsung partners with Sukh Chayn Residences to pro ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s investment climate continues to attract in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.