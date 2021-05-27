Investigation officers asked to ensure arrest of murderers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) (Investigation) Islamabad, Atta ur Rehman has directed the investigation officers to ensure arrest of the murderers and accused involved in other heinous crimes at the earliest.

He was chairing a meeting to review progress in investigation of the murder cases and other heinous crimes at the SP (City) office here. The meeting was called on the directions of IG Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar. The SDPOs of the City Zone, SHOs, investigation officers and the complainants were among those present in the meeting.

The meeting reviewed progress in the investigation of murder cases.

The investigation officers were directed to remove loopholes in the process and also arrest the accused. The officers asked the investigation officers to submit a report in this regard otherwise they will face action.

SSP said that the purpose of calling the complainants to the meeting was to address the loopholes in the investigation process and take them into confidence on the case. He said the IG has categorically directed the concerned to investigate the cases on merit and ensure transparency and fairness. He said no lethargic attitude would be tolerated in this regard.