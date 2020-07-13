UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Investigation On Merit To Bring Accused Before The Court Of Law: RPO Hazara

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 06:10 PM

Investigation on merit to bring accused before the court of law: RPO Hazara

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara Qazi Jameel ur Rehman Monday directed police officer to investigate every case on merit, overcome deficiency and arrest fugitives in the area.

He said this while chairing a meeting of district Haripur police officers during his visit.

Qazi Jamee ur Rehman said, the police officers should try to reduce the numbers of theft, robbery, drug peddling and other crimes in their respective areas and take strict action against the gangs involved for the eradication of offenses in the society.

The RPO also directed to keep an eye on convicted criminals in their areas, if they found involved in any unlawful activity then take action according to the law.

While directing investigation officers, Qazi Jameel ur Rehman said that thoroughly investigate every case to bring the accused before the court of law, he also ordered to arrest the accused of murder, fugitives, robbery and other heinous crimes as soon as possible.

In the meeting District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur Syed Ishfaq Anwar, SP Investigation Syed Inayat Ali Shah, Additional SP headquarters Zulfiqar Khan Jadoon, DSP Investigation Javed Khan in-charges of investigation from police stations of district Haripur were present.

Related Topics

Murder Police Visit Robbery Haripur Turkish Lira Criminals From Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber launches online marketplace for PPE ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan to stand by Kashmiris till realization of ..

41 minutes ago

MoF completes phase one of the e-Dirham system tra ..

41 minutes ago

Moon Observatory to be set up in Islamabad, says F ..

54 minutes ago

Green shirts will show performance during England ..

1 hour ago

DMCA increases bunkering fleet in Dubai waters

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.