Investigation on merit to bring accused before the court of law: RPO Hazara

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara Qazi Jameel ur Rehman Monday directed police officer to investigate every case on merit, overcome deficiency and arrest fugitives in the area.

He said this while chairing a meeting of district Haripur police officers during his visit.

Qazi Jamee ur Rehman said, the police officers should try to reduce the numbers of theft, robbery, drug peddling and other crimes in their respective areas and take strict action against the gangs involved for the eradication of offenses in the society.

The RPO also directed to keep an eye on convicted criminals in their areas, if they found involved in any unlawful activity then take action according to the law.

While directing investigation officers, Qazi Jameel ur Rehman said that thoroughly investigate every case to bring the accused before the court of law, he also ordered to arrest the accused of murder, fugitives, robbery and other heinous crimes as soon as possible.

In the meeting District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur Syed Ishfaq Anwar, SP Investigation Syed Inayat Ali Shah, Additional SP headquarters Zulfiqar Khan Jadoon, DSP Investigation Javed Khan in-charges of investigation from police stations of district Haripur were present.