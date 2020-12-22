Investigation over attack on UN vehicle near LoC is underway

(@fidahassanain)

UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric says that the vehicle is damaged but two UN military observers escaped unhurt.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2020) The matter of Indian army attack on UN vehicle was underway by United Nations Military Observer Group India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), the reports said on Tuesday.

“Investigation is underway. Nothing further to add,” said Mr. Dujarric while sharing UN’s response on board.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the UN Peace Keepers were targeted when they were going to interact with victims of Indian ceasefire violations in Polas Village in Chirikot Sector.

It may be mentioned here the UN vehicles were clearly recognizable even from long distances due to their distinct make and type and clearly visible markings.

Last week, Indian army attacked UN vehicle but the two UNMOs luckily remained unharmed. They were safely rescued and evacuated by Pakistan Army to Rawalakot.

Such illegal and unlawful acts against all established international norms, signifying mal-intent of Indian army to target not only innocent civilians residing along the LoC but also UN Peace Keepers as well.

“This act only goes to show Indian Army’s complete disregard to principles enshrined in UN Charter. It is indeed a new low for Indian Army,” said the ISPR.

Pakistan Army stands in solidarity with UNMOGIP officials and appreciates the selfless services rendered by all members of UNMOGIP in discharge of their UN mandated duties.