UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Investigation Over Attack On UN Vehicle Near LoC Is Underway

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 7 hours ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 03:43 PM

Investigation over attack on UN vehicle near LoC is underway

UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric says that the vehicle is damaged but two UN military observers escaped unhurt.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2020) The matter of Indian army attack on UN vehicle was underway by United Nations Military Observer Group India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), the reports said on Tuesday.

UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that the vehicle was damaged but two UN military observers escaped unhurt.

“Investigation is underway. Nothing further to add,” said Mr. Dujarric while sharing UN’s response on board.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the UN Peace Keepers were targeted when they were going to interact with victims of Indian ceasefire violations in Polas Village in Chirikot Sector.

It may be mentioned here the UN vehicles were clearly recognizable even from long distances due to their distinct make and type and clearly visible markings.

Last week, Indian army attacked UN vehicle but the two UNMOs luckily remained unharmed. They were safely rescued and evacuated by Pakistan Army to Rawalakot.

Such illegal and unlawful acts against all established international norms, signifying mal-intent of Indian army to target not only innocent civilians residing along the LoC but also UN Peace Keepers as well.

“This act only goes to show Indian Army’s complete disregard to principles enshrined in UN Charter. It is indeed a new low for Indian Army,” said the ISPR.

Pakistan Army stands in solidarity with UNMOGIP officials and appreciates the selfless services rendered by all members of UNMOGIP in discharge of their UN mandated duties.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack Army United Nations ISPR Vehicles Vehicle Rawalakot May All From

Recent Stories

UAE to contribute AED1 million to UNICEF&#039;s re ..

1 minute ago

Gazprom, Wintershall Dea to Attract Project Financ ..

38 minutes ago

Top US Health Officials Receive Moderna's COVID-19 ..

38 minutes ago

Diseases Institute Says Its Employees to Be First ..

40 minutes ago

Ethiopians' Will to Reach Unity, Peace Outweighs ' ..

40 minutes ago

SCCI, Sharjah Police launch security awareness cam ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.