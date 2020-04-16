Investigation police arrest 19676 accused in three months

Investigation police Lahore arrested 19676 accused , and presented challan of 14139 cases to courts during the last three months,said police sources.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Investigation police Lahore arrested 19676 accused , and presented challan of 14139 cases to courts during the last three months,said police sources.

Police recovered stolen property worth Rs 163 million during this period.

The police presented challan of 14139 cases including 57 murder cases , four dacoity cum murder, 666 of dacoity/ burglary and 717 of vehicle and motorcycle lifting cases. The police smashed 213 gangs, arrested their 545 members and traced 2414 cases against them. As many as 2426 dangerous proclaimed offenders and 468 court absconders were arrested during said period.