Investigation Police Arrest 6562 Accused In November

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 07:59 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Investigation Wing of Lahore Police claimed to have arrested 6562 accused and presented challans of 5228 cases to courts during the last month.

Police said the police smashed 57 gangs of criminals and arrested their 129 members besides traced 694 cases.

The police also recovered stolen property worth Rs 57 million from their possession.

The police arrested thirty accused involved in heinous crimes and present challans of eleven cases to courts. As many as 272 accused involved in abduct for ransom, dacoity, robbery and other were arrested while presented challans of 134 cases to courts. The police arrested 24 persons involved in children abduct cases while 36 children were recovered.

The police arrested 712 proclaimed offenders and 2122 court absconders in the city during the same period.

