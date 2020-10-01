UrduPoint.com
Investigation Police Arrest Four POs

Investigation Police arrest four POs

The Investigation Police Shadbagh arrested four proclaimed offenders (POs) involved in theft, cheque dishonor and electricity theft cases during a crackdown

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Investigation Police Shadbagh arrested four proclaimed offenders (POs) involved in theft, cheque dishonor and electricity theft cases during a crackdown.

A police team, led by SP City Investigation Tuheed-ur-Rehman Memon, conducted crackdown on the POs and arrested the accused Munir Ahmad, Hanook Masih, Muhammad Hussain and Muhammad Arshad.

Munir Ahmad was wanted by Shadbagh in a theft case. He had fled after looting gold ornaments worth Rs 2.5 million from a house some months.

Hanook Masih purchased some items for Rs 500,000 and gave a cheque, which was later on proved bogus.

Muhammad Hussain and Muhammad Arshad were wanted in electricity theft cases.

