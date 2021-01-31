UrduPoint.com
Investigation Police Lahore Arrest 4 Accused

Sun 31st January 2021 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Investigation police Nishtar Colony busted a gang involved in electricity meters and mobile theft incidents and arrested its two members.

In-charge Investigation Nishtar Colony Hafiz Tasadaq Hussain led the police team which arrested the accused Naseer, the ring leader of the gang, and his accomplice Waqas Anwar and recovered thousands of rupees in cash, six mobile phones and illegal weapons from their possession.

Meanwhile, In-charge Investigation Naulakha arrested two accused involved in theft and pick-pocket cases. The police also recovered Rs 600,000 in cash and mobile phones. The arrested accused were identified as Allah Rakha and Zohaib.

More Stories From Pakistan

