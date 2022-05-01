UrduPoint.com

Investigation Regarding Masjid-e-Nabwi (PBUH) Incident To Be Done On Merit: Sanaullah

Published May 01, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Sunday that incident at Masjid-i-Nabwi (Peace Be Upon Him) had badly injured the sentiments of Muslim Ummah.

He said this while addressing a press conference along with Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar at Model town.

He said that certain elements violated the sanctity of the Holy Mosque just for the sake of political mileage.

Rana Sanaullah said that a case has been registered against elements involved in the incident and action against such elements would be taken on merit.

He further said that it was very unfortunate that the party which was facing this allegation had not condemned the incident.

Rana Sanaullah said that Imran Khan had tried to use religion for gaining his political motives and still he was not refraining from doing so.

He further said that PML-N never got afraid of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, despite they had made fake cases against PML-N leaders. He said that political difference should remain to the extent of politics.

On this occasion Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar strongly condemned the incident and termed it as shameful. He said that no section related to 295-C (blasphemy) was used in FIR and added that cases had been registered under sections 295 and 296.

He said that 295 and 296 sections were applicable on Mosques, gurdwaras, temples and churches adding that these provisions were there to maintain religious harmony. He said that investigation would be done purely on merit.

