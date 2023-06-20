UrduPoint.com

Investigation Report About Greek Ship Accident To Be Submitted Within Week: Interior Minister

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Investigation report about Greek ship accident to be submitted within week: Interior Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Tuesday assured that the government would take strict action about Greek Ship accident and investigation report would be submitted within a week by duly fixing responsibility on those involved in negligence.

In response to the Greek ship accident, a committee had been constituted under strict directives of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif commenced its investigation, he said while talking to a private news channel.

"The investigation committee will present its report in a week and further action will be taken by the Federal government", he added.

He said the committee will ascertain facts of the Greece boat tragedy besides identifying loopholes and lapses in the legal mechanism in Pakistan that exposed precious human lives to the vagaries of human trafficking in this particular case and similar incidents in the past.

The committee will also analyze similar past incidents and actions will be taken according to the legal framework, adding,International coordination will also help to prevent, control, and punish human smuggling in the future, he added.

The government will also review short-term and long-term legislation to curb the issue besides envisaging laws for giving penalties to the people responsible for such kinds of incidents, he further mentioned.

