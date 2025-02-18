Open Menu

Investigation Report Unveils Harrowing Details In Mustafa Amir’s Murder Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 18, 2025 | 04:31 PM

Investigation report unveils harrowing details in Mustafa Amir’s murder case

Victim Mustafa Amir was taken to Balochistan where he was subjected to brutal torture

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 18th, 2025) In Mustafa Amir’s murder case, the investigation report exposed the harrowing details.

The injustice committed with Mustafa Amir and his family hurt the public sentiments. It also unveiled the brutal role of the criminals behind his murder.

According to the report, Mustafa’s murder was not a random act, but the result of a long-standing relationship between the suspects Shiraz and Armagan who were childhood friends.

The report said that their friendship, which had been dormant for years, was revived just one and a half years ago which led to a tragic sequence of events that culminated in Mustafa’s violent death.

The chilling account reveals that Armagan, who lived alone in a bungalow and operated a call center, subjected Mustafa to severe physical abuse after inviting him over to his home on January 6.

Despite being friends, Armagan violently attacked Mustafa, hit him with a stick and left him bleeding from head and knee injuries. The brutality did not end there—Armagan fired two shots from a rifle to intimidate Mustafa before forcibly dragging him into his own car.

In a disturbing turn, the suspects transported Mustafa to Balochistan, where both he and his vehicle were set on fire. This calculated act of violence was followed by an attempt to erase any trace of the crime. Armagan's employees were allegedly instructed to clean the bloodstains from the scene, further complicating the investigation and raising questions about the extent of the conspiracy to cover up the murder.

The case exposed the deep sense of injustice that plagued Mustafa, who was subjected to horrific violence by those he trusted. The cruelty with which he was treated, followed by the deliberate destruction of evidence, highlighted a systemic failure to deliver justice. Despite the clear signs of premeditated violence, the authorities have yet to hold the perpetrators fully accountable. The victim family is still running from pillar to post to find justice.

Shiraz, the second suspect, claimed to be unaware of who made the ransom call to Mustafa’s mother, said that the victim was taken to Balochistan where he was subjected to violence and murder.

Related Topics

Murder Fire Balochistan Vehicle Car Shiraz January Criminals Post Family From

Recent Stories

Investigation report unveils harrowing details in ..

Investigation report unveils harrowing details in Mustafa Amir’s murder case

1 minute ago
 FinMin vows to increase exports from $30b to $60b ..

FinMin vows to increase exports from $30b to $60b in next five years

18 minutes ago
 TikTok Creator Awards 2024: Celebrating the Best o ..

TikTok Creator Awards 2024: Celebrating the Best of Pakistan's TikTok Community

28 minutes ago
 Punjab CM lays foundation stone for Saudi German H ..

Punjab CM lays foundation stone for Saudi German Hospital in Lahore

29 minutes ago
 Partial satellite manufacturing in UAE to begin th ..

Partial satellite manufacturing in UAE to begin this year: Bayanat CEO

32 minutes ago
 EDGE Group reports $5 billion in annual revenue; 2 ..

EDGE Group reports $5 billion in annual revenue; 20% exports

47 minutes ago
UAE, Ukraine explore investment opportunities foll ..

UAE, Ukraine explore investment opportunities following CEPA signing

1 hour ago
 DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual per ..

DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual performance

2 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands ..

Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands in South Pacific

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival Fe ..

Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival February 21

2 hours ago
 Turkish MKE showcases defence systems at IDEX 2025

Turkish MKE showcases defence systems at IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives ..

NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives quality in national maritime i ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan