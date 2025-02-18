Investigation Report Unveils Harrowing Details In Mustafa Amir’s Murder Case
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 18, 2025 | 04:31 PM
Victim Mustafa Amir was taken to Balochistan where he was subjected to brutal torture
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 18th, 2025) In Mustafa Amir’s murder case, the investigation report exposed the harrowing details.
The injustice committed with Mustafa Amir and his family hurt the public sentiments. It also unveiled the brutal role of the criminals behind his murder.
According to the report, Mustafa’s murder was not a random act, but the result of a long-standing relationship between the suspects Shiraz and Armagan who were childhood friends.
The report said that their friendship, which had been dormant for years, was revived just one and a half years ago which led to a tragic sequence of events that culminated in Mustafa’s violent death.
The chilling account reveals that Armagan, who lived alone in a bungalow and operated a call center, subjected Mustafa to severe physical abuse after inviting him over to his home on January 6.
Despite being friends, Armagan violently attacked Mustafa, hit him with a stick and left him bleeding from head and knee injuries. The brutality did not end there—Armagan fired two shots from a rifle to intimidate Mustafa before forcibly dragging him into his own car.
In a disturbing turn, the suspects transported Mustafa to Balochistan, where both he and his vehicle were set on fire. This calculated act of violence was followed by an attempt to erase any trace of the crime. Armagan's employees were allegedly instructed to clean the bloodstains from the scene, further complicating the investigation and raising questions about the extent of the conspiracy to cover up the murder.
The case exposed the deep sense of injustice that plagued Mustafa, who was subjected to horrific violence by those he trusted. The cruelty with which he was treated, followed by the deliberate destruction of evidence, highlighted a systemic failure to deliver justice. Despite the clear signs of premeditated violence, the authorities have yet to hold the perpetrators fully accountable. The victim family is still running from pillar to post to find justice.
Shiraz, the second suspect, claimed to be unaware of who made the ransom call to Mustafa’s mother, said that the victim was taken to Balochistan where he was subjected to violence and murder.
