Investigation should be on scientific grounds to combat crime: IG Punjab

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that the investigation should be on modern scientific basis and hardcore criminals should be booked by using scientific techniques. He appreciated Rawalpindi role in combating crime.

"He expressed these words while addressing a prize distribution ceremony held at Police Line Number 1 on Monday. During the ceremony, provincial police chief distributed cash prizes and commendatory certificates to the best investigation officers of Rawalpindi police.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Ahmer, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, District Police Officers (DPOs) Chakwal, Attock and Jhelum Muhammad Bin Ashraf, Syed Khalid Hamdani, SSP Operations Shohaib, Divisional SPs Syed Ali, Zia Uddin Ahmed, Kamran Hameed, CTO Rai Mazhar and other senior and junior police officers were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, IG Punjab Inam Ghani said the government will transform all the police stations of Rawalpindi Range into Special Initiative Police Station (SIPS).

He said the other police stations of province would also be transformed in SIPS.

He said the investigation wing of Rawalpindi police had bagged overall first position in the province. "We will observe the year 2021 as year of police station," he said adding that his top most priority is to register FIR without any delay, arrest of proclaimed offenders and to behave the citizens politely in the police stations.

He also pledged to sphere of Punjab Forensic Science Agency in upcoming days. The top boss of Punjab police also paid a visit to Command and Control Room, Welfare Centre and Tahafuz Trance-gender Markaz and Women Police Station and inaugurated cameras. CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas also briefed the IG Punjab about the steps he took for betterment of police force in Rawalpindi. IG was also briefed that courts had awarded death sentence to accused in 77 cases while 34 others have been sent behind the prisons for life.

Earlier, IG Punjab Inam Ghani was received by RPO and others and a smart contingent of police presented him a guard of honor. IG also offered Fateh for martyred DSP Syed Sohail Mumtaz and other martyrs of police force on the occasion.