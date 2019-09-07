UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Investigation Under Way Of Cylinder Blast: Police

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 05:03 PM

Investigation under way of cylinder blast: police

SSP Operations Lahore Ismael Kharak on Saturday said that as per initial investigation, various cylinder components were found from the blast site at Iqbal Town here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019) :SSP Operations Lahore Ismael Kharak on Saturday said that as per initial investigation, various cylinder components were found from the blast site at Iqbal Town here.

Talking to the media after visiting the site, he said a detailed report of the cylinder blast would be issued after thorough investigation.

The SSP said that soon after the incident, the police and Rescue 1122 ambulances reached the spot responding to an emergency call and started rescue operation to retrieve the victims from the debris.

He said that rescue operation would be completed soon as some victims were still trapped under the debris.

Related Topics

Lahore Police SITE Rescue 1122 Media From

Recent Stories

Federal Tax Authority oganises inspection campaign ..

6 minutes ago

Govt releases Rs76 million for Integrated Transit ..

13 minutes ago

5G Contribution to China Economy to Reach $1 Trill ..

5 minutes ago

Two conjoined baby girls separated after surgery

5 minutes ago

Man killed on road in Khanewal

5 minutes ago

Three trains granted additional stop-over in Lahor ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.