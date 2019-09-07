Investigation under way of cylinder blast: police

SSP Operations Lahore Ismael Kharak on Saturday said that as per initial investigation, various cylinder components were found from the blast site at Iqbal Town here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019) :SSP Operations Lahore Ismael Kharak on Saturday said that as per initial investigation, various cylinder components were found from the blast site at Iqbal Town here.

Talking to the media after visiting the site, he said a detailed report of the cylinder blast would be issued after thorough investigation.

The SSP said that soon after the incident, the police and Rescue 1122 ambulances reached the spot responding to an emergency call and started rescue operation to retrieve the victims from the debris.

He said that rescue operation would be completed soon as some victims were still trapped under the debris.