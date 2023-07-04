Investigation underway in BVH theft case

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The police have been continuing to interrogate an employee of Bahawal Victoria Hospital (One of the largest civil hospitals in the country) for his alleged involvement in the theft of official medicines.

The police sources said that an employee of a state-run civil hospital, BVH was caught red-handed in stealing precious injections from Children's Ward of the hospital which were provided by the government for children admitted to the ward for medical treatment.

"Around 95 injections were recovered from the employee of BVH which were provided to BVH by the Health Department, Government of Punjab," the police said.

Medical Superintendent, BVH, Dr. Aamir Bukhari had lodged a complaint with the police about a theft case. Police started a probe into the case. Further investigation was underway.