Open Menu

Investigation Underway In BVH Theft Case

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Investigation underway in BVH theft case

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The police have been continuing to interrogate an employee of Bahawal Victoria Hospital (One of the largest civil hospitals in the country) for his alleged involvement in the theft of official medicines.

The police sources said that an employee of a state-run civil hospital, BVH was caught red-handed in stealing precious injections from Children's Ward of the hospital which were provided by the government for children admitted to the ward for medical treatment.

"Around 95 injections were recovered from the employee of BVH which were provided to BVH by the Health Department, Government of Punjab," the police said.

Medical Superintendent, BVH, Dr. Aamir Bukhari had lodged a complaint with the police about a theft case. Police started a probe into the case. Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Victoria From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Mastermind of May 9 violent acts should be arreste ..

Mastermind of May 9 violent acts should be arrested: Javed Latif

34 minutes ago
 Faulty connections in Indian Railway signalling sy ..

Faulty connections in Indian Railway signalling system led to tragic train colli ..

2 hours ago
 Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC declares Toshakha ..

Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC declares Toshakhana case not maintainable.

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to attend SCO summit virtually today

PM Shehbaz to attend SCO summit virtually today

4 hours ago
 Govt introduces amendment to NAB law, allows deten ..

Govt introduces amendment to NAB law, allows detention for non-cooperation

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2023

5 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates lead stage 2 of Tour de France 2 ..

UAE Team Emirates lead stage 2 of Tour de France 2023

14 hours ago
 NCM warns of fog formation and poor visibility

NCM warns of fog formation and poor visibility

14 hours ago
 Oil prices momentarily lifted from output cuts, eq ..

Oil prices momentarily lifted from output cuts, equities wobble

15 hours ago
 Minister invites domestic, foreign investors to KP ..

Minister invites domestic, foreign investors to KP

15 hours ago
 US Senator J.D. Vance Vows to Block Confirmation o ..

US Senator J.D. Vance Vows to Block Confirmation of 30 Diplomatic Nominees - Rep ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan