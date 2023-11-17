Investigation underway through NADRA to trace ghost employees: Mubeen Jumani

The caretaker Provincial Minister for Local governments, Town Planning, and rehabilitation Muhammad Mubeen Jumani has said that funds acquired by Municipal Corporations, Municipal Committees, Towns, and Union Councils are being spent on the payment of government employees' salaries and to trace them, NADRA's help has been seeks in this regard

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The caretaker Provincial Minister for Local governments, Town Planning, and rehabilitation Muhammad Mubeen Jumani has said that funds acquired by Municipal Corporations, Municipal Committees, Towns, and Union Councils are being spent on the payment of government employees' salaries and to trace them, NADRA's help has been seeks in this regard.

He added that by opening the accounts of the employees, their salaries will be paid directly through the accounts besides a biometric system is also being started to determine who is actively working and who the ghost employees are.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held at the Hyderabad Club, organized by the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries (HCSTSI). He said that he would visit Hyderabad later to take concrete steps to further improve the work of solid waste management in the city.

Mayor Hyderabad, Kashif Shoro stated in his address that they were striving best to resolve the problems of the people of Hyderabad and provide all basic facilities.

If duties are performed responsibly, many problems can be resolved to a considerable extent, he added.

Earlier, while addressing the audience, Farooq Sheikhani, President of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries (HCSTSI), briefed the provincial minister about problems in Hyderabad, especially regarding the HAD, WASA and the Sindh Building Control Authority.

Kashif Sheikh, convener sub-committee for municipal affairs said that it was the responsibility of the local government to build cost-effective housing schemes on government land for the poor people so that relief could be provided to them. He also highlighted issues related to Gulistan-e-Sarmast.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the Provincial Minister and Mayor of Hyderabad were presented with Sindhi Ajraks. The event was attended by Mayor Kashif Shoro, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi, Director General HDA Zahid HUSSAIN Shar, Municipal Commissioner Hyderabad Anees Dasti, office bearers of “ABDA” and other business community representatives.