Investigation Unearths Poaching As Reason Behind Killing Of Female Black Bear In Masnhera

Sumaira FH Published July 24, 2023 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Initial investigation into the death of a black bear which was found in critically injured condition due to bullet wounds in Bugermung area of Siren Valley of Manshera district has unearthed poaching as the reason that prompted a few locals to snatch her two cubs for selling.

"After holding inquiry into the incident and discussions with locals, we have convinced that the bear is killed for snatching of her two cubs," shared DFO Wildlife Manshera, Sarmad.

It is also established that the bear had two cubs out of which one escaped in the forest after firing bullets at her mother and the other one is grabbed by the killers, Sarmad told APP.

He said raids are being conducted for the arrest of three nominated persons in the case and for recovery of the snatched bear cub from their possession.

It merits a mention here that a female black bear was found in critically injured condition at the Bugermung area of Masnhera on July 19, last.

The locals and Wildlife Department officials shifted the injured bear to Dhodial Phesantary for treatment but the beast succumbed to her injuries.

DFO Wildlife Manshera said the search is also in progress for the escaped bear cub and teams along with some locals are visiting nearby forest areas.

He said after the recovery of the cub from the possession of killers, the baby bear would be shifted to a safe location including Peshawar Zoo for care and upbringing.

If the cub is suckling, that would be kept in a safe facility for feeding by humans and if is grown up then the option of releasing it back into the wild would also be given consideration, Sarmad opined.

He said there is also a plan to hold a discussion with the administration of the Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) for the release of the cub in its rehabilitation center where such bear cubs are kept and grown.

He expressed the hope that the killers of the bear would be arrested soon and the snatched cub be recovered from their possession.

