UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Investigation Wing Of Islamabad Police Revamped

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 04:40 PM

Investigation wing of Islamabad police revamped

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :The investigation wing of Islamabad police has been revamped with the purpose to ensure speedy and quality investigation into the cases.

Following the directions of Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, the revamping process of the investigation was initiated and Senior Superintendent of Police has been appointed to head this wing.

SP Investigation (East) and SP Investigation (West) would report to SSP (Investigation) while forensic science team would also assist during investigation process in case of any crime incident. Two separate squads – Special Investigation and Anti-Proclaimed Offenders' squads – have been constituted to ensure speedy investigation of criminal cases and arrest of criminals at large.

Islamabad police chief said that such revamping would help to ensure quality investigation into cases and make the entire investigation process at par with international standard.

The IGP said that citizens' complaints would be timely addressed through this revamping and imprisonment to the perpetrators of crimes would be ensured by timely submission of challans in courts.

The police personnel of this wing would timely collect evidences of crime cases and to assist in fair and transparent investigation. The IGP said that he had top priority to ensure speedy justice to people at their door steps and zero tolerance policy would be adopted in this regard.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Criminals Top

Recent Stories

Jafza, STAR-K Kosher to promote production of kosh ..

2 hours ago

Infrastructure works on AED400 million housing pro ..

3 hours ago

Russia reports 21,127 new COVID-19 infections

3 hours ago

Private jets movements at Dubai South increased 21 ..

3 hours ago

Thailand reports 198 new coronavirus cases, one mo ..

3 hours ago

Spain looks at UAEâ€™s offshore expertise for gree ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.