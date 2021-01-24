Investigation wing of Islamabad police revamped

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :The investigation wing of Islamabad police has been revamped with the purpose to ensure speedy and quality investigation into the cases.

Following the directions of Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, the revamping process of the investigation was initiated and Senior Superintendent of Police has been appointed to head this wing.

SP Investigation (East) and SP Investigation (West) would report to SSP (Investigation) while forensic science team would also assist during investigation process in case of any crime incident. Two separate squads – Special Investigation and Anti-Proclaimed Offenders' squads – have been constituted to ensure speedy investigation of criminal cases and arrest of criminals at large.

Islamabad police chief said that such revamping would help to ensure quality investigation into cases and make the entire investigation process at par with international standard.

The IGP said that citizens' complaints would be timely addressed through this revamping and imprisonment to the perpetrators of crimes would be ensured by timely submission of challans in courts.

The police personnel of this wing would timely collect evidences of crime cases and to assist in fair and transparent investigation. The IGP said that he had top priority to ensure speedy justice to people at their door steps and zero tolerance policy would be adopted in this regard.