UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Investigations Against Benami Properties Begin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 04:54 PM

Investigations against Benami properties begin

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have initiated investigations against owners of 'Benami' properties in the provincial metropolis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ):The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have initiated investigations against owners of 'Benami' properties in the provincial metropolis.

FBR has started collection of data of different plazas, bungalows, plots and precious shops in various areas of Peshawar including Cantonment, University and Jamrud Roads, internal city, GT Road, Hayatabad and Shami Road, officials sources informed APP on Friday.

The process of data collection of detailed information about Benami properties began after completion of Tax Amnesty Scheme's tenure and data of all such suspicious properties obtained by FBR, have been forwarded to FIA for necessary action.

The investigation would also help ascertains about non-filler politicians, public servants and declaring their assets and properties besides all that properties transferred on names of their relatives or servants etc.

Benami Transactions Act has been enforced in 2017 aimed at to stop opening of Benami Bank Accounts and take action against accused involved in this unlawful practice. As per the law, a person found guilty would face minimum one and maximum seven years' imprisonment.

Related Topics

Peshawar Road Bank Jamrud Federal Investigation Agency FBR 2017 All

Recent Stories

Essential steps being taken to promote skills dev ..

8 minutes ago

Local tractors production decreases 30.59%

8 minutes ago

Kashmir Cell to be set up at RCCI for highlighting ..

8 minutes ago

Two murdered in separate incidentsin Sargodha

8 minutes ago

Pak-China share identical stance on Kashmir issue: ..

8 minutes ago

Transport import increase 19pc in July: SBP

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.