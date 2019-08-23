Investigations against Benami properties begin

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have initiated investigations against owners of 'Benami' properties in the provincial metropolis

FBR has started collection of data of different plazas, bungalows, plots and precious shops in various areas of Peshawar including Cantonment, University and Jamrud Roads, internal city, GT Road, Hayatabad and Shami Road, officials sources informed APP on Friday.

The process of data collection of detailed information about Benami properties began after completion of Tax Amnesty Scheme's tenure and data of all such suspicious properties obtained by FBR, have been forwarded to FIA for necessary action.

The investigation would also help ascertains about non-filler politicians, public servants and declaring their assets and properties besides all that properties transferred on names of their relatives or servants etc.

Benami Transactions Act has been enforced in 2017 aimed at to stop opening of Benami Bank Accounts and take action against accused involved in this unlawful practice. As per the law, a person found guilty would face minimum one and maximum seven years' imprisonment.