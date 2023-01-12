UrduPoint.com

Investigations Of Street Crimes To Be Conducted By CTD, CIA

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2023 | 07:43 PM

Investigations of street crimes to be conducted by CTD, CIA

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday handed over the interrogation of street crimes cases to Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and instructed that in case of arrest of street criminals and recovery of weapons from them, the interrogation will be conducted by CTD

Addressing a meeting at the Central Police Office (CPO), he said DSP/SIO's performance will be evaluated on monthly basis and such police officers will not be appointed to important posts if the report reveals flaws in their investigation.

The Sindh Police chief said the identification parade of arrested accused should be made a routine and the interrogation form related to the investigation should be digitized.

He emphasized that the operational and investigation issues should be made more stringent and improved.

Ghulam Nabi Memon said a week later, he himself will review the performance of the operation and investigation police.

During the meeting, Zonal DIGPs Karachi presented a comparative review of police performance against street crimes during the years 2021 and 2022 and reiterated their commitment to further improve police performance this year.

The meeting was attended by Additional IGPs of CTD, Finance and Welfare, Karachi Range, CIA, Special Branch, Zonal DIGPs, and other senior police officers.

