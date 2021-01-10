UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Investigations Underway About Interruption Of Power Supply: Gill

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 10:50 PM

Investigations underway about interruption of power supply: Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said investigations were underway about the matter of the interruption of power supply as it was taking effective steps to stop such type of incidents in future.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Minister of Energy Omar Ayub Khan himself was analyzing and monitoring the matters of interruption of electricity supply.

The SAPM said that non-upgradation of transmission lines made cause of power interruption across the country.

He said that during the previous governments no work was done for improving the system of transmission lines as the concerned authorities were busy in the construction of power house.

Replying to a question, he said the present government was focused to improve transmission system of the electricity as it had spent Rs 50 billion for the purpose.

Power transmission system was too old in the country so many issues regarding the electricity would be addressed after improving the system, he added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Sunday Government Billion

Recent Stories

Fatima bint Mubarak inaugurates first virtual Emir ..

11 minutes ago

India warns of Avian Influenza in seven states

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Ports expands relief measures; halts ren ..

2 hours ago

Tadweer delivers positive results from intensive e ..

3 hours ago

MOHAP provides over 1 million doses of COVID-19 va ..

3 hours ago

Nakheel Malls embarks on data transformation journ ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.