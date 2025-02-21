Open Menu

Investigative Process More Effective, Robust, Several Culprits In Jail: SSP Larkana

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2025 | 01:00 PM

investigative process more effective, robust, several culprits in Jail: SSP Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Under the leadership of SSP Larkana Ahmed Chaudhry QPM, PSP, the practical measures taken by Larkana Police to make the investigative process more effective and robust have started yielding better results on Friday.

Over the past few weeks, the relevant courts have convicted 20 accused involved in 08 cases, sentencing them to various punishments. These include, Accused Rashid Makool was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 2 Lac and 40 Thousand on drug pushing by the District and Sessions Judge.

Another accused Muhammad Riaz was fined Rs. 3,000 by the Consumer Protection Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate. Similarly, Accused Muhammad Awais was sentenced to 3 months imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 5,000 by the IICJ&JM Court.

Five accused, Mumtaz and others, were fined Rs. 1,000 each by the Consumer Protection CJ&JM Court. Two accused, Saddam and Manzoor, were fined Rs.

1,000 each by the Consumer Protection CJ&JM Court. Accused Wahid Bakhsh was sentenced to 2 months and 16 days imprisonment by the I-CJ&JM Court. Accused Najeeb and others were fined Rs. 1,000 each by the II-CJ&JM Dokri Court. Accused Majid Chandio was fined Rs. 500 by the V-CJ&JM Court. All accused had shifted to central Jail Larkana after court orders. All accused were arrested from different police stations area.

On this occasion, SSP Larkana Ahmed Chaudhry QPM, PSP, stated that peace in society can only be established by ensuring that criminals are punished by the courts. Therefore, the police department is utilizing all available resources to bring lawbreakers to justice, and these efforts have started showing positive results.

SSP Larkana has also issued orders for rewards and commendations for the investigating officers and DSP Legal Bashir Ahmed Abro for their effective handling of the cases.

Recent Stories

Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strength ..

Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strengthening security at IDEX 2025

17 minutes ago
 COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK

COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK

34 minutes ago
 Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sa ..

Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sand-control agent

47 minutes ago
 ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ..

ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ADNOC Gas shares

47 minutes ago
 Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine ..

Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine guns at IDEX 2025

1 hour ago
 International Charity Organisation distributes 5,0 ..

International Charity Organisation distributes 5,000 food parcels across country

2 hours ago
UAE President to commence state visit to Italy

UAE President to commence state visit to Italy

2 hours ago
 GPSSA outlines rights, obligations of insured unde ..

GPSSA outlines rights, obligations of insured under federal pension laws

2 hours ago
 Japan's core inflation hits 19-month high

Japan's core inflation hits 19-month high

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2025

4 hours ago
 EU maritime transport: progress made, but environm ..

EU maritime transport: progress made, but environmental, sustainability challeng ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan