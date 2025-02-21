investigative process more effective, robust, several culprits in Jail: SSP Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Under the leadership of SSP Larkana Ahmed Chaudhry QPM, PSP, the practical measures taken by Larkana Police to make the investigative process more effective and robust have started yielding better results on Friday.

Over the past few weeks, the relevant courts have convicted 20 accused involved in 08 cases, sentencing them to various punishments. These include, Accused Rashid Makool was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 2 Lac and 40 Thousand on drug pushing by the District and Sessions Judge.

Another accused Muhammad Riaz was fined Rs. 3,000 by the Consumer Protection Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate. Similarly, Accused Muhammad Awais was sentenced to 3 months imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 5,000 by the IICJ&JM Court.

Five accused, Mumtaz and others, were fined Rs. 1,000 each by the Consumer Protection CJ&JM Court. Two accused, Saddam and Manzoor, were fined Rs.

1,000 each by the Consumer Protection CJ&JM Court. Accused Wahid Bakhsh was sentenced to 2 months and 16 days imprisonment by the I-CJ&JM Court. Accused Najeeb and others were fined Rs. 1,000 each by the II-CJ&JM Dokri Court. Accused Majid Chandio was fined Rs. 500 by the V-CJ&JM Court. All accused had shifted to central Jail Larkana after court orders. All accused were arrested from different police stations area.

On this occasion, SSP Larkana Ahmed Chaudhry QPM, PSP, stated that peace in society can only be established by ensuring that criminals are punished by the courts. Therefore, the police department is utilizing all available resources to bring lawbreakers to justice, and these efforts have started showing positive results.

SSP Larkana has also issued orders for rewards and commendations for the investigating officers and DSP Legal Bashir Ahmed Abro for their effective handling of the cases.