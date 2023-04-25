UrduPoint.com

Investigators Say Short Circuit Likely Behind Twin Blasts Inside Swat CTD Police Station

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 25, 2023 | 10:55 AM

The initial investigation says that there is evidence of terrorism in the shocking incident which left at least 17 people dead and several others injured in Swat.

SWAT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2023) The initial investigation into the twin blasts that occurred inside the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station in Swat suggested on Tuesday that a short circuit in the ammunition depot caused the explosions.

At least more 17 people died and around 50 people got injured in the blasts inside the CTD police station on Monday. which resulted in the deaths of at least 16 people and left many others on Monday night.

The report states that the fire originated in the armory, where the weapons were stored, and it is highly likely that the short circuit caused the explosions.

The attack took place on the third day of Eid-ul-Fitre, shocking the entire nation.

However, the CTD police station has been a target of militant groups in the past, with numerous attacks reported. Swat district recently experienced an increase in militant activity, leading to heightened security measures in the area.

The motive behind this attack on the CTD police station is still unclear.

The District Police Officer, Shafi Ullah Gandapur said that the blasts caused significant damage to the building, and the Counter Terrorism Department DIG, Khalid Sohail, mentioned that the building's collapse caused a power outage of unknown extent.

This latest attack on law enforcement agencies by militants in the region prompted a swift response from security forces and police, who cordoned off the area and launched a full-scale investigation. Witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion that shattered windows and damaged nearby buildings.

The Interior Minister, Rana Sanaullah, expressed his deep sadness over the loss of life caused by the blasts and condemned the attack, requesting a detailed report from authorities. The KP Interim CM, Azam Khan, also condemned the attack and ensured that the injured receive the necessary medical care.

