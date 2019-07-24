Investing in Population Planning, key to achieve Sustainable Development Goals: Zafar Hasan

Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan on Wednesday said that the planning commission was submissive to take measures for strengthening the population statistics for evidence based planning and policy reviews

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan on Wednesday said that the planning commission was submissive to take measures for strengthening the population statistics for evidence based planning and policy reviews.

He said that investing in population planning was key to achieve sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which was also the main agenda of the incumbent government.

Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan was chairing a high-level consultative forum organized by the Planning Commission, an apex planning and coordination body, here on Tuesday.

The forum for the first time brought together all provincial health, population, welfare, planning and development departments, the National Ministry of Health Services Regulation and Coordination at the Planning Commission.

While welcoming the consultative forum, secretary, Zafar Hasan said that population was the biggest challenge confronting Pakistan.

He said that the Ministry of Planning Development and Reform had allocated resources in PSDP 2019-20 for establishment of the population resource centre which was expected to strengthen the quality and availability of statistics in line with the prime minister's vision of ensuring universal access to family planning services for sustainable population growth.

The meeting was attended by Secretaries and senior representatives from the Department of Health, Punjab, KPK, Baluchistan, Sindh, AJK and GB, Planning and Development Departments and the Ministry of Health Services Regulation and Coordination.

Member Social Sector and Devolution Dr Shabnum Sarfraz moderated the session and made a detailed presentation on the need for building the institutional capacities for timely availability of demographic and population statistics and improving its quality and reliability for evidence guided decision making and policy review at the district, provincial and Federal level.

The provinces shared how population data was being utilized for guiding the population planning and resource allocation process.

The establishment of a national population resource centre was welcomed as a vital initiative by all.

The Secretary planning said that National Population Resource Centre would serve as the hub of population statistics and develop digital platforms for population-related data to be used by planners, researchers and policy makers.

He said that it was expected to continuously evaluate the population landscape, identifying bottlenecks for initiation of timely remedial action. Policy forums will be organized for generating debate on population policies, frameworks and develop policy recommendations.

Secretary Zafar Hassan nominated Dr Shabnum Sarfraz, Member Social Sector as the focal person for this initiative at the Planning Commission.