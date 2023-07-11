'Investing in women uplifts all people, communities, countries', says UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Today marks World Population Day across the globe including Pakistan under the theme "Unleashing the power of gender equality: Uplifting the voices of women and girls to unlock our world's infinite possibilities".

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his message on world population day said "Gender-based discrimination harms everyone – women, girls, men, and boys. Investing in women uplifts all people, communities, and countries." In his message, the secretary general said that yet the leaders are falling woefully behind in efforts to build a peaceful and prosperous world for all.

He said, halfway to the 2030 deadline the Sustainable Development Goals are dangerously off track and gender equality is almost 300 years away whereas the progress on maternal health and access to family planning has been glacial.

He further said "The world's population will reach 8 billion in the middle of November – a testament to scientific breakthroughs and improvements in nutrition, public health and sanitation. But as our human family grows larger, it is also growing more divided".

The secretary-general also said that advancing gender equality, improving maternal health, and empowering women to make their own reproductive choices are both essential in themselves and central to achieving all the Sustainable Development Goals.

"Let us stand with women and girls fighting for their rights. And let us intensify our quest to make the Sustainable Development Goals a reality for all 8 billion of us" he wrote in his message.