Investiture Ceremony Held At FGCW

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 04:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Annual prize distribution ceremony was held at FG Postgraduate College for women, Kashmir Road Rawalpindi who excelled in academic and co-curricular activities during the year 2019-2020.

Dr. SM Junaid Zaidi (HI, SI) Executive Director, Founder Rector COMSATS was the honourable chief guest whereas GSO-II Colleges FGEIs (C/G) Directorate Major Muhammad Ghaffar was also present on the occasion.

The ceremony started with the recitation of the Quranic verses by Hafsa Muddassar. Beenish Mustafa presented Naat-e- Rasool-e- Maqbool (SAW). College Anthem was displayed on multi media.

The chief guest Dr. SM Junaid Zaidi(HI, SI) Executive Director COMSATS in his address highly applauded mothers of high achievers who are the main instrumental force behind the achievements of their children.

He also appreciated the role of teachers by giving standing ovation.

He further added that Pakistan is full of golden chances and opportunities. It is a land of hidden treasures. He called upon the students to be more positive, practical and make the best use of their potentials.

He concluded his address on a positive note and stressed upon the fact that we must develop a pleasant and jovial outlook as it is good for health and brings about positive change in the lives of people.

The chief guest distributed prizes, certificates and medals among the high achievers in academics and co- curricular activities. Certificates and medals were awarded to the brilliant students for holding positions in College/Federal Board/ Punjab University Examinations.

Honourable Principal Prof. Rana Arshad Qazi, in her address highlighted the glorious tradition and excellent results of the college which has produced countless distinguished females over the years.

