Investiture Ceremony Held At RPO Office
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2023 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) An investiture ceremony was held in RPO Office Sargodha here on Monday.
Regional Police Officer Sargodha Shariq Kamal Siddique pinned badges to
12 traffic wardens and 15 Head Constables on their promotion to the next
ranks.
SP RIB Asif Masood and DPOs of four districts attended the ceremony.
On the occasion, RPO Shariq Kamal Siddique congratulated the police officials
and hoped for their best contribution towards effective policing.
The prime responsibility of the police personnel was to protect public property
and their safety, he added.