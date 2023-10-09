Investiture ceremony held at RPO office

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) An investiture ceremony was held in RPO Office Sargodha here on Monday.

Regional Police Officer Sargodha Shariq Kamal Siddique pinned badges to

12 traffic wardens and 15 Head Constables on their promotion to the next

ranks.

SP RIB Asif Masood and DPOs of four districts attended the ceremony.

On the occasion, RPO Shariq Kamal Siddique congratulated the police officials

and hoped for their best contribution towards effective policing.

The prime responsibility of the police personnel was to protect public property

and their safety, he added.