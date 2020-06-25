UrduPoint.com
Investiture Ceremony Of No 33rd Air War Course Graduates Held At Air War College

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 07:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The convocation and graduation ceremony of No 33rd Air War Course was held at Air War College, here on Thursday.

Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Marshal Ahmer Shehzad was the chief guest at the occasion, a PAF press release said.

Addressing the graduating officers, he said, "You must be aware of the contemporary geopolitical and strategic environments since it would not only have a deep influence on the overall security calculus, but its sound understanding would also facilitate better preparedness and timely response to emerging threats." He said that in South Asia context, the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir and the emerging developments between China and India are precarious for the region.

He said that in today's warfare, both conventional and unconventional, no service could achieve success single-handedly. Jointness remains central and cross domain deterrence is the need of the hour; while, cyber, space and hybrid warfare are the avenues to be explored and mastered.

Later on, the chief guest awarded certificates to the graduating officers. Top graduate trophy was awarded to Group Captain Tanveer Ahmed.

PAF Air War College is a premier institution of Pakistan Air Force, where senior and mid-level officers of Pakistan Armed Forces and friendly countries are prepared in domains of Air Power doctrine, strategy and employment for higher Command and Staff appointments.

The officers from tri-services of Pakistan, along with the officers from thirteen allied countries including Bangladesh, Bahrain, China, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Malaysia, Nigeria, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia and Zimbabwe were amongst the graduates.

The ceremony was also attended by various high ranking civil and military officers and diplomats fromallied countries.

