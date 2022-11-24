UrduPoint.com

Investiture Ceremony Of Students Council Held At Islamabad Model College For Girls

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2022 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad Model College for Girls (PG) F-7/2 held the Investiture Ceremony of Student Council 2022-23 in which Ms. Noor Amna Malik, former director general Learning Innovation, HEC and an experienced educationist was the chief guest.

The ceremony was also attended by the parents of Executive Council members Ms. Noor Amna Malik took the oath of office from the newly elected President Ms.Rukhsar Nudrat, Vice President Ms. Maheen Khan, General Secretary Ms. Fiza Sohail Khan, Joint Secretary Ms. Huda Khalid, the secretaries of various societies and the class representatives.

She also distributed badges among the office holders of the Students' Council 2022-23.

The president of the outgoing Students' Council handed over her charge to the new President, Ms. Rukhsar Nudrat.

The former president, Areeba Noreen, gave her farewell speech. She said an active Student Council serves as a liaison between the students and the administration of an institution.

The Principal of the college Dr.

Fauzia Tanveer Sheikh and the Chief Guest, Ms. Noor Amna Malik also awarded scholarship certificates to the students who had proved their mettle in academics.

They also presented shields to the winners of the Teacher Excellence Award namely Ms. Naira Qadeer, Ms. Shaista Sheikh, Ms. Munazza Erum and Ms. Humaira Shabnam. The Chief Guest also presented a shield to the Principal, Dr. Fauzia Tanveer Sheikh, for winning Best College Award in F.G. setup.

In her speech, Ms. Noor Amna Malik congratulated the newly elected Student Council.

She expressed her delight at being invited to her Alma mater.

She emphasized the importance of honouring the oath to the newly elected Student Council.

She encouraged the students to face societal stereotypes courageously and perform their roles sincerely.

The Principal, Dr. Fauzia Tanveer Sheikh presented a token of gratitude to the Chief Guest, Ms. Noor Amna Malik. The ceremony concluded with the rendition of the National Anthem.

