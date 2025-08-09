Investment Accord Between GPA & Chinese Company Essential For Economic Future: Kakar
Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2025 | 12:28 AM
Vice Chairman of the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade, Bilal Khan Kakar on Friday stated that the investment agreement between the Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) and a Chinese company will prove to be extremely important for the economic future of the area
In a statement, Bilal Kakar said that the purpose of this agreement is to promote industrial and commercial investment in the Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone, which are key components of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
He said that under this agreement, several projects are included, such as transforming Gwadar Port into a regional transshipment hub, launching new industrial initiatives, upgrading existing facilities in the Free Zone, and relocating industries.
These initiatives are expected to create employment opportunities in Balochistan, improve trade and connectivity with Central Asia, the middle East, and other regions, increase foreign investment, and enhance investor confidence in Balochistan, he said.
