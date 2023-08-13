Investment being made in various sectors for uplift of Multan division: Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Amir Khattak, said that the investment was being made in various sectors for the development and prosperity of the division.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Pakistan Administrative Services officers of the 50th Common which called on him at his office here Sunday.

He gave detailed briefings on the division's administrative affairs and development projects and added that the training courses play an important role in the personality building of officers.

Working honestly during the career is the hallmark of officers. Many problems, challenges including limited resources have to be faced during the service, the Commissioner said adding that the upgradation of important chowks in the city and decoration of entrance and exit ways was in progress.

He said a mechanism has also been devised to protect the trees and saplings planted during tree plantation campaign.

Search for a permanent landfill site for Multan Waste Management Company was also underway, he added.

He said that they were facing many challenges including encroachment, illegal parking stands, wall chalking, land mafia, profiteering and hoarding.

The problems of WASA were being resolved by improving its recovery mechanism. It is very important to highlight the culture and heritage of the region, he expressed. The Commissioner said that there was need to make plans for national development at grass roots level.

On this occasion, DC Multan Umar Jahangir, Additional Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed, Assistant commissioners, officers of development departments were present.

Souvenir was presented to the Commissioner on behalf of the delegation.

Commissioner Aamir Khattak also presented a commemorative shield to the delegation.