Open Menu

Investment Being Made In Various Sectors For Uplift Of Multan Division: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Investment being made in various sectors for uplift of Multan division: Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Amir Khattak, said that the investment was being made in various sectors for the development and prosperity of the division.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Pakistan Administrative Services officers of the 50th Common which called on him at his office here Sunday.

He gave detailed briefings on the division's administrative affairs and development projects and added that the training courses play an important role in the personality building of officers.

Working honestly during the career is the hallmark of officers. Many problems, challenges including limited resources have to be faced during the service, the Commissioner said adding that the upgradation of important chowks in the city and decoration of entrance and exit ways was in progress.

He said a mechanism has also been devised to protect the trees and saplings planted during tree plantation campaign.

Search for a permanent landfill site for Multan Waste Management Company was also underway, he added.

He said that they were facing many challenges including encroachment, illegal parking stands, wall chalking, land mafia, profiteering and hoarding.

The problems of WASA were being resolved by improving its recovery mechanism. It is very important to highlight the culture and heritage of the region, he expressed. The Commissioner said that there was need to make plans for national development at grass roots level.

On this occasion, DC Multan Umar Jahangir, Additional Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed, Assistant commissioners, officers of development departments were present.

Souvenir was presented to the Commissioner on behalf of the delegation.

Commissioner Aamir Khattak also presented a commemorative shield to the delegation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Company Progress SITE Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

7 hours ago
 RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-eve ..

RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-ever German Super Cup

14 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr wit ..

Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr with King Salman Club Cup

15 hours ago
 Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 sm ..

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 smart transactions in H1 2023

18 hours ago
 CM for action against drug mafia

CM for action against drug mafia

18 hours ago
GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

18 hours ago
 Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

19 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi exten ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extends congratulations to Anwar-ul ..

19 hours ago
 FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Ch ..

FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Chaudhary

19 hours ago
 Minorities playing role for development in country ..

Minorities playing role for development in country, province: Khalil George

19 hours ago
 Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premi ..

Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premier League start

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan