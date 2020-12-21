Investment essential for economic development of Balochistan: Zarkoon

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), Farman Zarkoon on Monday said investment was key factor for economic development of the province for which provincial regime was taking steps to improve trust of investors.

In a statement, he said the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade has taken historic steps for the purpose including Balochistan Investment Guide, Establishment of Ease of Doing business Cell, Formulation of Balochistan Investment Policy, Establishment of Offices in Islamabad and Karachi, conducting successful webinars with foreign investors.

"We have been approached by a large number of investors whose offers are being reviewed and facilities are being provided," he said adding, the obstacles to investment would be removed.

Farman said the present government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochsitan was trying to highlight investment opportunities in the province for foreign investors convincing them to take advantage from the attractive openings.