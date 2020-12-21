UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Investment Essential For Economic Development Of Balochistan: Zarkoon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 08:20 PM

Investment essential for economic development of Balochistan: Zarkoon

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), Farman Zarkoon on Monday said investment was key factor for economic development of the province for which provincial regime was taking steps to improve trust of investors.

In a statement, he said the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade has taken historic steps for the purpose including Balochistan Investment Guide, Establishment of Ease of Doing business Cell, Formulation of Balochistan Investment Policy, Establishment of Offices in Islamabad and Karachi, conducting successful webinars with foreign investors.

"We have been approached by a large number of investors whose offers are being reviewed and facilities are being provided," he said adding, the obstacles to investment would be removed.

Farman said the present government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochsitan was trying to highlight investment opportunities in the province for foreign investors convincing them to take advantage from the attractive openings.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Balochistan Chief Minister Business Guide From Government

Recent Stories

NIMR celebrates 20th anniversary as leading milita ..

26 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss way ..

41 minutes ago

Smart Dubai facilitates 62 government entities dur ..

2 hours ago

Brand Dubai and RTA announce new creative installa ..

2 hours ago

UAE 1st regionally and 2nd globally in telecom sec ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Health Authority aims to establish emirate a ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.