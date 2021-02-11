UrduPoint.com
Investment In Balochistan's Agriculture Critical To Pakistan's Food Security: Speaker NA

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser stated that investment in Balochistan's agriculture sector was vital to Pakistan's sustained and inclusive economic development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser stated that investment in Balochistan's agriculture sector was vital to Pakistan's sustained and inclusive economic development.

He added that owing to inherent geo-political and geographical advantages, Balochistan will emerge as food basket of Pakistan.

During a meeting, he assured the Balochistan's delegation including Agriculture Minister Balochistan, MNAs and officials from agriculture department of Balochistan that the Speaker's office and Special Committee on Agricultural Products will render all out support on assigning substantive meaning to agricultural transformation agenda of Balochistan.

The Speaker's led Special Committee on Agricultural Products exchanged views with the provincial government on the Committee's proposed agricultural growth strategy.

It was revealed that the proposed agricultural growth strategy included special initiatives for Balochistan.

The Speaker was informed about the crippling constraints in accelerating agriculture growth of Balochistan and immense agricultural potential of the province.

The delegation requested the Speaker National Assembly to play a lead role in mobilizing the Federal government to initiatiate and expedite construction of the phase 2 of the Kachi Canal.

The Speaker was informed that Kachi Canal had the potential to bring 7.5 lac acres under cultivation.

The Minister for Agriculture, Balochistan highlighted that the federal government should release federal share for the on-going projects under Prime Minister Agriculture Emergency Program and further increase the allocations for investment in Balochistan's agriculture sector. He added that the region was home to high quality dates, fruits, livestock and organic cotton while the provincial government lacked the requisite investment and capacity to tap into the region's immense untapped potential.

The delegation also met with the Convener of the Sub-Committee of the Special Committee on Agricultural Products Ms. Shandana Gulzar Khan who briefed them on the agricultural growth strategy.

The meeting was attended by MNA Nawabzada Shazain Bugti, MNA Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, MNA Aisha Ghaus Pasha, MNA Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ullah Tiwana, MNA Nafeesa Inayat Ullah Khattak, Minister Agriculture Balochistan Zamarak Khan Achakzai and officials of the Balochistan Agriculture Department.

