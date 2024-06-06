Investment in Gilgit-Baltistan, vital to bring economic prosperity: President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday, stressing the need for a focus on the socio-economic uplift of Gilgit-Baltistan, said that investment in GB would bring economic prosperity there.

The president expressed these views while talking to members of the GB Council, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and GB, Engineer Amir Muqam, GB Chief Minister Gulbar Khan, members of the GB Council, and senior government officials attended the meeting.

The delegation apprised the president about the developmental and financial requirements of GB.

The president assured the delegation that steps would be taken to develop health, education and road infrastructure to provide basic facilities to the people of GB at their doorsteps.

He highlighted the need to expand the airport in Gilgit, besides finding new ways and means for the GB's development.

He said that GB was the gateway to China, having immense vast economic potential that needed to be fully capitalized upon for the people’s benefit.

President Zardari assured the delegation that the issue of compensation to the affectees of the Diamer-Bhasha Dam would be taken up at the appropriate forum.

The delegation members informed the president that the discontinuation of the Sehat Sahulat Programme was causing problems as the people of GB were unable to avail health insurance services.

The president suggested that the Sehat Sahulat Programme could be included in the Benazir Income Support Programme so that the people of GB could avail of medical treatment.

The delegation members thanked President Zardari for taking interest in the GB's development and the resolution of its issues.

President Zardari assured the delegation of his cooperation and support for addressing the problems of the GB people. GB.