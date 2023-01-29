UrduPoint.com

Investment In Green Technology Imperative To Mitigate Severe Impact Of Climate Change

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Investment in green technology imperative to mitigate severe impact of climate change

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :The National University of Medical Sciences' (NUMS) scientific journal emphasized the urgent need for investment in emerging green technology and introduction of climate education in curricula for mitigating the impact of global warming, jeopardizing human health, especially of marginalized people.

In its latest editorial NUMS' "Life and Science", an internationally-recognized academic journal, said, "The footprint of climate change is becoming more extreme in South Asia; India, Pakistan and the Philippines" which are in the "high bracket" of the vulnerability assessment, as reported by Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

Pakistan, a negligible contributor to climate change was severely hit by recent heavy rainfall and floods resulting in the loss of life and livelihood. The extreme weather conditions, it said, bring changes in air quality, natural calamities, and vector ecology which are negatively impacting human health. "Human exposure to intense heat is associated with heatstroke, adverse pregnancy outcomes (including premature birth), acute kidney injury, disturbed sleep patterns, mental health problems, cancers and worsening of underlying respiratory and cardiac diseases," said the editorial.

Life and Science, already added to Higher Education Commission's (HEC) Journal Recognition System (HJRS) said catering to the needs of the disaster-affected population remained "a key challenge in terms of resource constraints, afflicted health systems, changing disease burden, the provision of shelter and emergency relief items, delivering lifesaving and livelihood assistance, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) needs, prevention of disease outbreaks, addressing malnutrition, gender-based violence (GBV), psychosocial support (PSS), dignified protection, and family tracing.

" The editorial said climate hazards were increasing the burden on health services, already impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, co-epidemics (e.g., human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis) and the double burden of disease (communicable and non-communicable diseases).

The recent 2022 UN Conference of the Parties (COP27) in its Sharm el-Sheikh Implementation Plan has decided to provide "loss and damage" funding for vulnerable countries hit hard by climate disasters, it said. The past seven years were declared the warmest, the 1.5-degree climate target agreed upon at the Conference of the Parties (COP21) in Paris seems far out of reach as the global mean surface temperature is projected to rise to a dangerous level between 1.5° Celsius and 3.5° Celsius by the end of this century.

The climate stressors, it said, affect the most vulnerable and marginalized people, like old, pregnant women, new-born babies, people who are socially deprived and people working outdoors.

/tmg\778

Related Topics

Pakistan India Weather Century Technology United Nations Education Water Paris Philippines Women HEC National University Family

Recent Stories

FTA launches first event under â€˜Tax Supportâ€™ i ..

FTA launches first event under â€˜Tax Supportâ€™ initiative in 2023

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Champion ..

Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Championship

1 hour ago
 WAM delegation visits media organisations in Ecuad ..

WAM delegation visits media organisations in Ecuador, signs 7 MoUs

2 hours ago
 Korea reports over 18,000 new COVID-19 cases

Korea reports over 18,000 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.