Investment in livestock sector to improve rural economy: Chief Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Usman Buzdar Wednesday said that investment in the livestock sector would help in improving rural economy in the province.

A delegation of Cattle and Buffalo Record of Pakistan called on the CM and discussed various matters pertaining to diseases and treatment of livestock.

The chief minister said the livestock sector's investment would be increased by declaring Punjab as a foot-and-mouth disease free zone.

He said the decision had been made to establish a zone for saving animals from the foot-and-mouth disease in the province.

He directed to take effective measures for complete elimination of the disease while the meeting also reviewed the proposal of tagging animals after vaccination.

Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Advisor Dr Salman Shan, Advisor (livestock) Faisal Jabwana, Chairman PBIT and administrative secretaries attended the meeting.