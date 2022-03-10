Investment in new technologies imperative to compete world: Sardar Masood

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Former President Azad Jammu and Kashmir/ Pakistan Ambassador to US Sardar Masood Khan has said that it is an era of technological revolutions, and stressed the need for investing in new technologies and universities in order to compete with the rest of the world

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Former President Azad Jammu and Kashmir/ Pakistan Ambassador to US Sardar Masood Khan has said that it is an era of technological revolutions, and stressed the need for investing in new technologies and universities in order to compete with the rest of the world.

He was addressing the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) faculty members at the New Senate Hall. He said that UAF has the great history from colonial era and it proved as instrumental in steering Green Revolution in 1960, and 1970. "I am happy to know that you are investing in innovative technologies and coming up with cutting edge technologies and great outreach,"he said and added that agriculture is directly linked to economic uplift and poverty alleviation.He said: "agriculture is the backbone of our economy." Sardar Masood Khan lauded the UAF for being connected across the globe with the academic and research institutions in different countries including USA, China, Germany, Australia, and South Korea etc. He said that he will make efforts to further strengthen UAF ties with US educational institutions including UC Davis, Washington State University and others in order to open new avenue of joint work with the US. It will help address the agricultural challenges, make the development and ensure food security, he added.

He lauded the efforts of UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan and his connectivity skills for establishing ties at government level and universities at national and international level.

He said, "We have to prepare the younger generation for future as 64 percent of our populations is below 30 years." He said that agricultural scientists should enhance their efforts to ensure the food security. He said, "Pakistan is the hub for regional prosperity and we have to turn the challenges into the opportunities and emerge as the great nation on the piece of the earth."UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that 30 new varieties of wheat are being tested in UAF in collaboration with the Washington State University that has the potential to increase the average 60 mounds.He said that the UAF is housing a USAID Center for Advanced Studies in Agriculture and Food Security that has made the marvelous contribution for agricultural development in academia, research and outreach. He said that the CAS is having the latest research facilities to promote the research on precision agriculture, policy, climate changes, curriculum reforms and bio technology.