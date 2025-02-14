Investment in police modernisation comes with expectations :CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has declared police modernisation a top priority, pledging substantial funding for infrastructure, equipment, and technology, however, he made it clear this investment comes with expectations, "This is not a free lunch," he stated, emphasising the need for improved police performance and accountability.

"I envision police stations as safe spaces where citizens feel heard, secure, and confident that justice will be served," Murad Shah explained.

He acknowledged the current hesitancy some people feel about visiting police stations, citing the example of accident victims who are reluctant to seek help. "This perception must change," he insisted, underscoring the police's fundamental duty to serve the public.

Recognizing the crucial role of public feedback in enhancing law enforcement, Mr Shah encouraged citizens to actively demand better facilities and services at their local police stations. "We have already upgraded some police stations, but I want the public to push for improvements at others," he said, believing that such demands will drive further progress and development within the police force.

This he said while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Shahrah-e-Faisal Model Police Station. He was accompanied by Home Minister Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar. IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho, and various officers attended the event.

“We are gathered here today to celebrate the establishment of the Shahrah-e-Faisal Model Police Station. The Sindh government is committed to providing security and essential facilities to the people of the province,” the CM said.

Mr Shah mentioned the modernisation of police stations, reporting that a total of 33 police stations across Sindh are being upgraded, including eight in Karachi. He noted that his government recognises the necessity for model police stations in every district and has allocated Rs 288.41 million for the renovation of 31 police stations throughout the province.

Discussing the new facilities, Murad Shah indicated that the newly established police stations will include modern amenities, computerised systems, and dedicated public grievance cells. To enhance investigative capabilities, the budget for the 'Cost of Investigation' has been increased by 40 per cent to improve police inquiry mechanisms. Investigative officers will also receive an additional basic salary each month.

The Chief Minister announced that police stations have been granted financial autonomy to improve their efficiency in serving the public. A "Health Insurance Policy" has been introduced, providing annual medical coverage of up to Rs. 1 million for police personnel and their families.

Murad Shah stressed that these model police stations are not only about renovating buildings but also about strengthening the trust between the police and the public. “We want people to view the police in a positive light, not with negativity,” he remarked.

The CM acknowledged the sacrifices made by police officers, stating, “Our police personnel risk their lives while performing their duties. We have announced special packages for the families of martyred officers.”